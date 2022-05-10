EVgo chosen for EV charging network provider for Portland, Maine
May 10, 2022 7:54 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) was selected as the City of Portland's partner to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure on city-owned property.
- Under the partnership, EVgo will install eight direct current fast chargers and up to 44 Level 2 chargers across Portland, Maine.
- The City of Portland has committed to reducing emissions 80% by 2050 and shifting to 100% clean energy for the municipality’s needs by 2040.
- Once installed, EVgo's DC fast chargers will offer Portland drivers access to 100+ kW chargers, capable of charging as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes.
- Shares trading 2.9% higher premarket.