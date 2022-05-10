Halliburton's pay plan should be rejected, proxy advisor ISS says

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shareholders should vote against the company's executive compensation plan, proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said late Monday.

ISS criticized the company's compensation committee for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, and called out a nearly 20% increase in CEO Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, according to Reuters.

Halliburton (HAL) said the ISS analysis was "misleading," and the company's performance had "excelled to the benefit of Halliburton's shareholders," citing its restrained spending, debt reduction and rising dividend.

