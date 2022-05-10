Much like many of its peers, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) sees the travel recovery roaring into the summer.

For the first quarter, the company lightened losses to $73 million from $304 million in 2021 and an over 100% surge in comparable system-wide RevPAR from the prior year. For the latter figure, the company noted that strong trends in March and April offer increased confidence in strong full-year performance.

“We are optimally positioned at this stage in the recovery as demonstrated by the momentum in our results this quarter,” CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian said. “Record levels of leisure demand fueled nearly 60% of our rooms revenue in the quarter with continued outperformance at our resorts and all-inclusive properties. We expect the rate of recovery to broaden and strengthen in the months ahead as evidenced by the strong pace of actualized and future bookings for business and group travel.”

As a result, he indicated that management’s overall outlook “remains very optimistic” and reaffirmed much of its 2022 outlook, only adjusting capital expenditures down slightly.

The company also updated its asset disposition commitment, whereby the company expects to net $812 million in proceeds from either sales or signed management agreements made in the first quarter. In total, the company expects to sell $2 billion worth of real estate by the end of 2024 as part of the plan.

Shares rose 2.77% just 90 minutes prior to the market open on Tuesday.

