May 10, 2022

  • The clinical-stage biotech Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) said on Tuesday it received the worldwide exclusive rights to KY1066, a monoclonal antibody developed by Sanofi (SNY) to treat blood disorders such as beta-thalassemia (BT) and a group of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
  • With the transaction, Rallybio (RLYB) has renamed the pre-clinical asset RLYB331 as it transforms it into clinical development following further studies.
  • The candidate, designed to address a significant unmet need in patients with severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload, expands the company’s pipeline focused on hematology, Rallybio (RLYB) said.
  • Per the terms, the company is expected to make a $3M upfront cash payment to Sanofi (SNY) in addition to milestones payments and mid to high single-digit royalties on net sales.
  • “With our strong focus on portfolio expansion, the in-licensing of RLYB331, our first as a public company, marks a pivotal moment for Rallybio,” Chief Executive Martin Mackay remarked.

  • Read: The public debut of Rallybio (RLYB) generated about $93 million in net proceeds for the company in August.

