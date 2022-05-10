Amyris Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.16, revenue of $57.7M misses by $7.75M

May 10, 2022 8:03 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Amyris press release (NASDAQ:AMRS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $57.7M (-67.4% Y/Y) misses by $7.75M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of -$107.5 million decreased $66.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP core gross margin of $26.8 million, or 46% of revenue, increased from $17.0 million, or 51% of revenue in Q1 2021.
  • Cash at the end of Q1 2022 was $288 million, compared to $144 million at the end of Q1 2021, and $483 million at the end of 2021.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Consumer revenue is expected to grow more than 150% year-over-year; Technology Access revenue is estimated to grow around 40% year-over-year. This growth includes an estimated $39 million from a 3-year earnout related to the DSM F&F transaction.
