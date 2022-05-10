Choice Hotels Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.14, revenue of $257.73M beats by $4.69M
- Choice Hotels press release (NYSE:CHH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $257.73M (+40.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.69M.
"Building on the record year we had in 2021, where we surpassed 2019 RevPAR and profitability levels, Choice Hotels' proven business model once again delivered impressive quarterly results, and we expect this momentum to continue as we approach the summer leisure travel season," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "With consumers prioritizing spending on leisure travel and continually looking to discover the great American outdoors, our hotels are in the right locations to capture this growing travel demand. We are confident that our long-term investments, compelling franchisee value proposition, and strong financial health, combined with underlying consumer trends that favor leisure travel, limited-service hotels and longer stay occasions, will allow us to drive sustainable growth in 2022 and beyond."