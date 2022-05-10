Sysco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.16, revenue of $16.99B beats by $1B

May 10, 2022 8:05 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Sysco press release (NYSE:SYY): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $16.99B (+43.7% Y/Y) beats by $1B.
  • Robust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late February and March, as Sysco’s resilient business snapped back from the impact of Omicron;
  • Significant volume improvements, with U.S. Broadline volume up 18.8% versus the same period in fiscal year 2021, with our U.S. Foodservice segment surpassing fiscal year 2019 total case levels in the comparable quarter;
  • We are upbeat about our business and are raising our adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal year 2022 from $3.00-$3.10 to $3.16-$3.26.
  • Shares +1.96% PM.
