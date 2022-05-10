L.B. Foster GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.05, revenue of $98.8M misses by $4.61M

May 10, 2022 8:06 AM ETL.B. Foster Company (FSTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • L.B. Foster press release (NASDAQ:FSTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $98.8M (-14.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.61M.
  • EBITDA for the 2022 first quarter was $1.7 million, a $1.1 million decrease versus the prior year quarter.
  • New orders totaling $135.4 million for the 2022 first quarter increased 17.7% over the prior year quarter and 42.2% sequentially.
  • During the 2022 first quarter, the Company’s backlog grew by $34.4 million, finishing at a robust at $244.6 million.
  • "We finished the quarter with a strong order backlog, which should translate into a sequential revenue growth of at least 25% and an improving revenue outlook as the year progresses, assuming supply chains do not deteriorate further.”
  • The Company is maintaining its optimistic outlook regarding the longer-term trends in its core end markets of freight and transit rail and general infrastructure.
