May 10, 2022 8:07 AM ETCore Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Core Molding press release (NYSE:CMT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.46.
- Revenue of $90.6M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, or 10.5% of net sales, compared to $8.6 million, or 11.8% of net sales in the prior year
- "It was a good quarter for the Company as we returned to double-digit Adjusted EBITDA margin, on a sequential quarter basis. We were able to exceed operating profit and net income levels compared to the prior year quarter, despite inflationary pressures from non-raw material costs, such as labor, supplies and energy. Looking forward, customer demand continues to be strong, and the Company is on track to launch several new programs during the remainder of 2022. We will monitor ongoing headwinds from inflationary pressures, supply disruptions and changes in monetary policies that could impact customer demand" said CFO Zimmer.