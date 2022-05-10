Fox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.07, revenue of $3.46B beats by $70M
May 10, 2022 8:10 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fox press release (NASDAQ:FOXA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $3.46B (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Shares -3.6% PM.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $811M, compared to the $899M year ago.
- The company has authorized a $4B stock repurchase program. To date, the company has repurchased $1.69B of its Class A common stock and $709M of its Class B common stock.
- CEO comment: "FOX's third quarter results again demonstrate our capacity to deliver sustained and consistently strong revenue growth. Our 7% topline growth in the quarter was propelled by pricing strength in both distribution and advertising revenues across our leadership brands, complemented by the powerful momentum we continue to see at Tubi. In the three years since the formation of FOX we have seen rapid industry change. Our focused portfolio and clear strategy underpin our success today and continue to distinguish FOX from its peers. The power of our brands and the scaled audiences that they serve continue to provide a uniquely strong platform to strategically manage our businesses for long-term growth in a thoughtful and disciplined manner."