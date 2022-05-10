Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) rose early Tuesday despite a downgrade from investment firm RBC Capital Markets after the company reported first-quarter results, citing a "limited" benefit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a "weak backlog."

Analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Palantir (PLTR) to underperform from sector perform and slashed the price target to $6 from $12, noting that the quarter results did not do much to assuage investors' fears, including weak guidance for both revenue and profitability and declines in total deal value.

"The lone positive was [management's] decision to wind down the investment program but this doesn't change the underlying business fundamentals," Jaluria wrote in a note to clients.

Palantir (PLTR) shares rose slightly to $7.51 in premarket trading on Tuesday. The move comes after a near 22% decline in shares yesterday.

In addition, Jaluria noted that revenue growth at Palantir (PLTR) decelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, coming in at 19% for the first-quarter and the guidance implies further decline, at 18% growth.

The analyst also mentioned that revenue growth from Palantir's (PLTR) government business decelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter, while commercial revenue, excluding investments in special purpose acquisition companies, decelerated to 25% year-over-year from 27% in the prior quarter.

Though the company has guided for 30% backlog growth in 2022, Jaluria said he's not confident the company can achieve that.

"To us, the backlog deceleration implies revenue growth (both as reported and ex-investment agreements) should continue to decelerate ([second-quarter] guide implies 18% [year-over-year] vs. 19% in [first-quarter 2022])," Jaluria wrote, adding that the firm struggles to understand to get to 30% growth for the full-year, even with a second-half acceleration.

Following the release of its first-quarter results, Monness, Crespi, Hardt lowered the price target on Palantir (PLTR), noting that "this earnings season has proven unforgiving for tech companies."