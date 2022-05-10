Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is plunging 57% in Tuesday premarket trading after the fintech cut its 2022 guidance and started holding some loans on its balance sheet, triggering three analyst downgrades.

Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic pointed out that Upstart (UPST) has originated loans on its balance sheets that it hasn't been able to transfer to its funding partners, causing him to downgrade the stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight and slash his price target to $28 from $124. "This breaks the thesis for us of a marketplace lender, which is supposed to originate on the behalf of funding partners," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen downgraded Upstart (UPST) to Neutral and chopped the price target to $50 from $180, as the company's artificial intelligence appears to take "time to adjust to deteriorating macro" conditions, the analyst wrote. "Key questions now are (i) will consumer credit worsen vs. pre-COVID, (ii) will funding sources temper their appetite, and (iii) did Upstart (UPST) cut its outlook enough?" He also noted that the use of its balance sheet to park some loans "raises an eyebrow."

Piper Sandler cut Upstart (UPST) to Neutral from Overweight, with the company facing "a perfect storm of headwinds" — rising loan rates, larger loan balance, and increased risk of recession or rise in delinquencies.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini halved his price target to $35 from $70 and keeps an Underperform rating on the stock.

During Upstart's (UPST) earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Datta: "We've continued to deploy our balance sheet assertively in the service of R&D in both auto lending and new segments of personal lending as well as using it to smooth fluctuations in funding of corporate loans... the macro environment has become an increasing headwind to growth this past quarter with both rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies putting downward pressure on conversion."

On Monday after the close, Upstart (UPST) issued disappointing Q2, year guidance. SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira sees Upstart's strongest growth days now in the rearview mirror.