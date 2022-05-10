GFL Environmental authorizes share repurchase program
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) announced that that the TSX has accepted its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) during the 12-month period commencing on May 12 ending no later than May 11, 2023.
- On May 6, the company had 330.2M subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding.
- Under the NCIB, a maximum of 16.5M subordinate voting shares may be repurchased by GFL.
- The maximum number of shares which can be purchased per day on the NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase.