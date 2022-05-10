Theratechnologies begin enrollment in early-stage study of TH1902 in advanced cancers
May 10, 2022 8:14 AM ETTheratechnologies Inc. (THTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) said it began enrollment of patients in the basket portion of a first-in-human study of TH1902 to treat sortilin-expressing cancers.
- The company said TH1902 is a proprietary peptide drug conjugate linked to docetaxel, a chemotherapy.
- "TH1902’s targeted delivery and rapid internationalization in cancer cells via the Sortilin receptor enables the potential to accumulate 7.5 to 10 times more docetaxel in cancer cells — as compared to the administration of docetaxel alone," said Christian Marsolais, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Theratechnologies.
- A basket trial is a type of study which tests how well a new drug works in patients who have different types of cancer that all have the same mutation or biomarker.
- The company said a phase 1b part of the study has established dose at 300 mg/m2 or 1.5 times the therapeutic dose of docetaxel alone.
- The basket portion of study will evaluate TH1902 as a standalone treatment for advanced refractory or resistant solid tumor types expressing high levels of Sortilin, including Hormone Receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and melanoma. One group will include a mix of tumor types including thyroid, small cell lung, prostate.