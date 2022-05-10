Theratechnologies begin enrollment in early-stage study of TH1902 in advanced cancers

May 10, 2022 8:14 AM ETTheratechnologies Inc. (THTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) said it began enrollment of patients in the basket portion of a first-in-human study of TH1902 to treat sortilin-expressing cancers.
  • The company said TH1902 is a proprietary peptide drug conjugate linked to docetaxel, a chemotherapy.
  • "TH1902’s targeted delivery and rapid internationalization in cancer cells via the Sortilin receptor enables the potential to accumulate 7.5 to 10 times more docetaxel in cancer cells — as compared to the administration of docetaxel alone," said Christian Marsolais, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Theratechnologies.
  • A basket trial is a type of study which tests how well a new drug works in patients who have different types of cancer that all have the same mutation or biomarker.
  • The company said a phase 1b part of the study has established dose at 300 mg/m2 or 1.5 times the therapeutic dose of docetaxel alone.
  • The basket portion of study will evaluate TH1902 as a standalone treatment for advanced refractory or resistant solid tumor types expressing high levels of Sortilin, including Hormone Receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and melanoma. One group will include a mix of tumor types including thyroid, small cell lung, prostate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.