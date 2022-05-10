Reed's raises $11.25M in convertible notes offering
May 10, 2022 8:19 AM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) closed a private placement of senior secured convertible notes in principal amount of $11.25M.
- The principal amount of the notes carries a 10% coupon, of which 5% is payable in cash and 5% is payable in kind and capitalized to the outstanding principal amount of the notes.
- The purchasers will have the exclusive option to buy up to an additional $12M of notes on similar terms.
- Notes are convertible into shares of ~$0.24/share and will mature on May 9, 2025; conversion price represents a premium of ~10%.
- The company plans to use the gross proceeds of ~$11.1M for repaying partial outstanding borrowings under the company's existing ABL facility and for general working capital purposes.
- Shares trading 10.1% higher premarket.