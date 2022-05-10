Danish biotech, Evaxion surges after production update on personalized cancer candidate
May 10, 2022 8:26 AM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) said on Tuesday that it completed the production of all batches of personalized cancer immunotherapies for its Phase 1/2a clinical trial for EVX-02 in adjuvant melanoma. Evaxion (EVAX) ADRs added ~46% in the pre-market after the announcement.
- EVX-02 program is an Australia-based multicenter study designed to evaluate the company’s DNA-based immunotherapy in combination with standard of care in patients with adjuvant melanoma. The trial has so far enrolled 16 patients.
- The production process of the personalized drug product consists of sequencing of the tumor DNA followed by the identification of the highly effective therapeutic targets based on the company’s PIONEER technology.
- “I am extremely proud that the team behind EVX-02 has shown that this complex production chain is feasible and that we can provide truly unique, personalized DNA vaccines within a critical time window,” Evaxion’s (EVAX) Chief Scientific Officer Birgitte Rønø noted.
The clinical milestone for EVX-02 comes months after the appointment of Rønø as the company’s science chief.