Builders FirstSource shares pop ~9% on Q1 earnings beats, improved 2022 outlook

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) shares popped 9% Tuesday morning after the building materials supplier reported better-than-expected Q1 results marked by core organic growth of 15%.

The firm generated adjusted net income of $700.8M, or $3.90 per diluted share, on record net sales of $5.7B.

The 136.5% increase in adjusted net income was primarily driven by the increase in net sales and gross margin partially offset by higher income tax and SG&A expense. Sales grew 36.1% driven by double-digit core organic growth, commodity inflation and acquisitions.

Adj. EBITDA also grew 119.8% to a first quarter record of $1B, benefitted by double-digit core organic growth, strong demand in the residential housing market, commodity inflation and acquisitions.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with a net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9x and liquidity of $1.2B.

CFO Peter Jackson commented, "We remain committed to a balanced approach to capital deployment through 2022 and beyond as we leverage our strong cash flow to pursue additional accretive investments in our operations while executing against our share repurchase authorizations. We expect to generate free cash flow of $2B to $2.4B in 2022, reflecting disciplined working capital management and our ability to capitalize on our industry-leading product portfolio."

The company issued an improved 2022 outlook:

BLDR shares have climbed 23.80% over the past year

"Because of the many secular and non-secular tailwinds in their favor, BLDR has tremendous upside potential," says SA contributor J.B. Meathe in a recent bullish analysis on the stock.