CPNG, HIVE and CLSK among pre market gainers
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) +72% on Q1 results.
- Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) +54% announces successful production of personalized cancer immunotherapies in phase 1/2a clinical trial for EVX-02.
- Vroom (VRM) +36% on Q1 results.
- Vertex Energy (VTNR) +16% on Q1 results.
- Ondas Holdings (ONDS) +14% announces ScottsMiracle-Gro to use American robotics' autonomous drones for crop analysis.
- Clover Health Investments (CLOV) +14% on Q1 results.
- Assertio Holdings (ASRT) +13% on Q1 results.
- Arrival (ARVL) +12% on Q1 results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) +10% on Q1 results.
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) +9% on Q1 results.
- CTI BioPharma (CTIC) +8% announces presentation at the 2022 American society of clinical oncology annual meeting.
- Bit Digital (BTBT) +8% announces monthly production update for April 2022.
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN) +8% plans to accelerate decarbonization through repower program.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) +7%.
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) +7%.
- Amyris (AMRS) +7% on Q1 results.
- Coupang (CPNG) +7%.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) +7%.
- Canaan (CAN) +7%.
- Cenntro Electric (CENN) +7% Nuvve, Cenntro Electric partner to offer electrification solution for commercial fleets.
- Shift Technologies (SFT) +8%.
- Romeo Power (RMO)+7% on Q1 results.
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) +7%.
- CleanSpark (CLSK) +6%.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) +6%.