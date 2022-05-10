Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares rose in early trading on Tuesday after investment firm Wedbush Securities started coverage on the online game platform company, highlighting its innovation and "large and growing user base."

A team of analysts, led by Nick McKay, started coverage with a neutral rating and a per-share price target of $28, implying 15% upside in Roblox (RBLX), noting Wedbush has a "love-hate relationship" with the company.

Roblox (RBLX) has several benefits, including its technology stack, but there are several downsides to the company, the analysts added, including owning its cloud infrastructure, the fact its user base is concentrated among young people and it has "significant stock-based compensation."

However, McKay noted that the company's high platform fees could hurt its success, as it takes nearly half of the revenues from third parties going towards its own financial performance and infrastructure support.

"Unless and until Roblox considers lowering its own revenue share for established audiences, we think that the platform will be limited in its appeal to existing large games, and will be challenged in its efforts to expand its audience demographics," the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Roblox (RBLX) shares gained nearly 1.5% to $24.96 in premarket trading.

In addition, the analysts noted that stock-based compensation is "elevated," at roughly $300,000 per employee.

Roblox (RBLX) is scheduled to report first-quarter results after the close of trading on Tuesday and several analysts have lowered their revenue expectations for the period.