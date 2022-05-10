XPEL GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05, revenue of $71.9M beats by $3.04M

May 10, 2022 8:33 AM ETXPEL, Inc. (XPEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • XPEL press release (NASDAQ:XPEL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $71.9M (+38.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.04M.
  • “We delivered a strong first quarter to begin 2022, despite on-going challenges with new car inventory in the US and impacts from COVID-related lockdowns in China. We have taken actions to navigate a unique set of circumstances where we’re seeing strong retail demand with simultaneous new car inventory constraints. Despite this unusual environment, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver solid results in coming quarters.”
