May 10, 2022 8:34 AM ETRiverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC)BRCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Falling roasted coffee beans on brown background

alexey_ds/E+ via Getty Images

  • Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:RVAC), which is going public through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp., was added as a best idea long before at Hedgeye before its expected de-SPAC in Q3. RVAC ticked up 0.4% in premarket trading.
  • The SPAC offers "compelling value'' for an "essential player" in the coffee industry, according to Hedgeye analyst Daniel Biolsi. Westrock is profitable and the company's 20% revenue CAGR and margin expansion are "best in class" for top and bottom-line growth.
  • Westrock Coffee announced early last month an agreement to go public through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition (RVAC). The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.09 billion.
  • Westrock Coffee (RVAC) provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily. The company describes itself as the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the U by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee.
  • The Westrock Coffee SPAC deal comes after coffee brand Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) went public through a SPAC deal in February.
