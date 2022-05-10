Westrock Coffee added as best best idea long at Hedgeye ahead of de-SPAC
May 10, 2022
- Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:RVAC), which is going public through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp., was added as a best idea long before at Hedgeye before its expected de-SPAC in Q3. RVAC ticked up 0.4% in premarket trading.
- The SPAC offers "compelling value'' for an "essential player" in the coffee industry, according to Hedgeye analyst Daniel Biolsi. Westrock is profitable and the company's 20% revenue CAGR and margin expansion are "best in class" for top and bottom-line growth.
- Westrock Coffee announced early last month an agreement to go public through a deal with SPAC Riverview Acquisition (RVAC). The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.09 billion.
- Westrock Coffee (RVAC) provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily. The company describes itself as the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the U by volume, and the second largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee.
- The Westrock Coffee SPAC deal comes after coffee brand Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) went public through a SPAC deal in February.