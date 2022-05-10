Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares look set to recoup some of Monday's 12.7% decline after the refiner reported Q1 EBITDA and revenues that surged 86% and 60%, respectively, from the year-earlier quarter, and introducing full-year guidance.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA climbed to $13M from $7M a year ago, Q1 revenues jumped to $40.2M from $25M, and Q1 total gross profit surged 56% to $20.9M, boosted by elevated utilization rates at both the Marrero and Heartland refineries, as well as improved refined product margins.

Vertex (VTNR) said the Mobile refinery executed a seamless transition of commercial operations from Shell during April; Mobile operated at 90% of planned utilization in April, and the company expects the refinery will operate at ~90% throughout Q2.

Vertex (VTNR) believes the Mobile refinery correlates to a benchmark 3/1/2 Gulf Coast crack spread, which was $45/bbl in April, compared with the five-year trailing average of ~$13/bbl.

For FY 2022, Vertex (VTNR) guides for gross profit of $440M-$460M, adjusted net income of $235M-$255M, adjusted EBITDA of $340M-$360M, and adjusted free cash flow of $150M-$175M.

For FY 2023, the company sees gross profit of $530M-$550M, adjusted net income of $250M-$270M, adjusted EBITDA of $425M-$450M, and adjusted free cash flow of $260M-$280M.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) shares have more than doubled YTD and skyrocketed 586% during the past year.