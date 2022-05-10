Synthetic Biologics stock rises as oral drug SYN-020 shows safety in early-stage study

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) said its oral drug SYN-020 was seen to be well tolerated across all doses in healthy people in an early stage study.

The company reported data from a phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial of SYN-020, a recombinant bovine intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) formulated for oral delivery.

Synthetic Biologics (SYN) added that it is continuing to evaluate potential lead uses of SYN-020, which may include celiac disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, radiation enteropathy, and metabolic and inflammatory disorders associated with aging.

The phase 1 MAD study enrolled 32 healthy adult volunteers into four groups with SYN-020 administered orally in doses ranging from 5 mg to 75 mg twice daily for 14 days with a follow-up evaluation at day 35.

Each group included six people who received SYN-020 and two who received placebo.

The company said that preliminary data showed that SYN-020 maintained a favorable safety profile and was well-tolerated at all dose levels.

There were a few treatment-related adverse events, and all were mild (grade 1) and resolved without medical intervention.

The most common adverse event, constipation, occurred in three out of 24 people taking the drug and in one out of eight people in the placebo group.

