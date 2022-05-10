Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) fed into a more bullish outlook with big earnings beats on Tuesday.

The Houston, Texas-based conglomerate reported revenue that roared past the bar set by Wall Street, rising above analyst estimates by $1 billion. Meanwhile, the company handily pushed past profit expectations as well, reporting $0.71 for the fiscal third quarter, $0.16 above estimates.

“Our share gains in the U.S. and International segments continue to accelerate and demonstrate the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy on our business,” CEO Kevin Hourican said. “Additionally, our teams made significant improvements in operating expenses leverage, with lower snap back costs, encouraging progress in our operations productivity performance and continued re-investments to drive profitable growth.”

He credited the operational efficiencies for allowing the company to push past its prior profit expectations despite inflationary and supply chain impacts. As a result, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal year 2022 from $3.00-$3.10 to $3.16-$3.26.

Shares rose 4.2% in pre-market hours on the optimistic outlook.

“During the quarter, we continued our growth investments, maintained our strong balance sheet and, consistent with our status as a Dividend Aristocrat, announced another increase to our dividend,” CFO Aaron Alt added.

Over the past 39-week period, over $1.1 billion in capital was returned to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend payments.

Read more on the details of the quarter.