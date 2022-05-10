Virgin Orbit signs agreement with L3Harris Technologies for acquiring two Boeing airframes
May 10, 2022 8:39 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), VORBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) signed an agreement with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) for acquiring two Boeing 747-400 airframes to support the growing need for U.S. national security and allies’ satellite launch demands.
- L3Harris will modify one of the newly acquired aircrafts to serve as an additional airborne launch pad for Virgin Orbit's small satellite launch service, with delivery expected in 2023.
- It will also overhaul the platform with a new cargo configuration, which is expected to allow Virgin Orbit to deliver its rockets and ground support equipment in the same aircraft that will launch from foreign spaceports.
- Both the companies collaborated earlier to produce Virgin Orbit’s flagship aircraft Cosmic Girl, the first customized 747-400 aircraft to carry and deploy payloads to Low Earth Orbit.
- Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl has completed three commercial launches, successfully deploying 26 customer satellites into orbit for multiple commercial, government and military customers.