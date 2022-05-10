Federal Reserve tools can handle current imbalances, NY Fed's Williams says

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy toolkit is well equipped to deal with the imbalances in durable goods and housing that have emerged, John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said Tuesday during a speech at the NABE/Bundesbank International Economic Symposium in Eltville am Rhein, Germany.

"Higher interest rates will cool demand in these rate-sensitive sectors to levels better aligned with supply," he said. "This will also turn down the heat in the labor market, reducing the imbalance between job openings and available labor supply."

So far, the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee has increased its policy rate by 75 basis points, implementing a 50 bp hike at its meeting last week, bringing the federal funds rate target range to 0.75%-1.00%. "I expect the FOMC will move expeditiously in bringing the federal funds rate back to more normal levels this year," he said. The Fed has already indicated it expects further increases "as appropriate."

The Fed's plan to shrink its balance sheet will also help achieve the central bank's goals. But it will take time. "The reduction of the balance sheet will play out over the next few years, eventually bringing the Federal Reserve's securities holdings to a level consistent with the ample reserves framework that the FOMC reaffirmed in January when it released its principles for balance sheet reduction," Williams said.

Communications have helped the Fed work toward its goals. Since disclosing its plans for raising rates and reducing its balance sheet, both 2-year Treasury yields and 30-year fixed mortgage rates have risen more than 2 percentage points, he said. "We have seen significant tightening of financial conditions abroad as well," he noted.

In addition to the Fed's influence on the demand side of the equation, the supply shortages should eventually be resolved, Williams said, "so that some of the rebalancing will be accomplished through increases in supply, both in the United States and around the world."

For 2022, he expects personal consumption expenditure inflation to be almost 4% before falling to ~2.5% next year.

However, getting the pace of the tightening right may be tricky. It's "really hard" to tell where the neutral rate is, he said. Neutral is the point at which interest rates neither increase nor hinder economic activity.

