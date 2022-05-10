Corbus Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01

May 10, 2022 8:40 AM ETCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:CRBP): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company has $86.8 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.
  • Promising pre-clinical data generated for CRB-601 across several tumor models as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy
  • IND submission for CRB-601 is on-track for the first half of 2023.
  • Expanding immuno-oncology pipeline through strategic transactions remains key priority
  • Shares +9.39% PM.
