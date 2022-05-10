C-Com Satellite Systems secures $2.65M antenna supply order
May 10, 2022 8:45 AM ETC-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CYSNF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB:CYSNF) stated Tuesday that it has received $2.65M order for its iNetVu 1200 vehicle mount antenna systems from one of its resellers.
- To put this in perspective, the company's annual revenue stood at C$9.15M for fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2021.
- This fully automatic antenna features to provide broadband internet where no connectivity exists just through the press of a button for it to locate the desired satellite.
- The company told first group of these antenna systems have already been delivered, with the balance scheduled to ship in the second and third quarters of C-COM's 2022 fiscal year.
- "This significant order from a global leader in satellite communications, is a testimony to the quality and reliability as well as the world-wide acceptance of the iNetVu series of antennas," said Leslie Klein, President, and CEO of C-COM.