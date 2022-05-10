Ovintiv Q1 results - earnings miss, production cut, capex raise
May 10, 2022 8:48 AM ETOVVBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
Ovintiv (OVV) released Q1 results after the market close Monday, missing Street expectations while lifting capital spending guidance and lowering production expectations:
- Earnings - the company generated "non-GAAP operating earnings" of $2.17 per share, versus Street expectations for $2.30.
- Cash flow - free cash flow came in at $592m for the quarter, or ~4.1% of the current market cap.
- Capital allocation - beginning in October of 2022 the company plans to increase shareholder returns from 25% of free cash flow to 50%; base dividends were increased to $1 per year (2.1% yield).
- Guide - the company bumped capex ~16% to incorporate higher-than-expected service cost inflation; liquids production guide for the year was reduced ~1.4% on higher royalties and Q1 delays; management plans to repurchase $150m in equity during Q2 (~1% of shares).
Ovintiv (OVV) cited similar headwinds to production and spend as peers in the space; however, peers have generally not cut annual production guidance as a result. Further, the peers that have lifted capex guides have lifted them far less than Ovintiv (OVV). The earnings miss, relatively weak shareholder return, and poor guidance are unlikely to be rewarded by the market. With the Street almost unanimously bullish the name, downgrades could be in the cards.