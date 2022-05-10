Patria Investments stock gaps up 13% on Q1 earnings beat
May 10, 2022 8:48 AM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) shares are jumping around 13% in Tuesday premarket trading after the its first-quarter fee related earnings and assets under management leaped on a Y/Y basis.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.24 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.19 and jumped from $0.12 in the year-ago period. Revenue of $55.0M also beat the consensus of $54.60M and gained from $30.6M in Q1 2021.
- Net accrued performance fees were $503M in Q1, up from $253M in Q1 of last year.
- Fee related earnings were $31.9M in Q1 compared with $17.3M in Q1 a year ago.
- Assets under management of $27.6B at March 31 soared from $14.1B at March 31, 2021.
- Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- In mid-February, Patria Investments raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share.