Patria Investments stock gaps up 13% on Q1 earnings beat

May 10, 2022 8:48 AM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close up Business people meeting to discuss the situation on the market. Business Financial Concept

Natee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) shares are jumping around 13% in Tuesday premarket trading after the its first-quarter fee related earnings and assets under management leaped on a Y/Y basis.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.24 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.19 and jumped from $0.12 in the year-ago period. Revenue of $55.0M also beat the consensus of $54.60M and gained from $30.6M in Q1 2021.
  • Net accrued performance fees were $503M in Q1, up from $253M in Q1 of last year.
  • Fee related earnings were $31.9M in Q1 compared with $17.3M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Assets under management of $27.6B at March 31 soared from $14.1B at March 31, 2021.
  • Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • In mid-February, Patria Investments raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.