Hyzon Motors stock climbs on launch of Repower program
May 10, 2022 8:50 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares climbed ~8% Tuesday morning after the hydrogen mobility company announced plans to accelerate decarbonization through Repower program.
- The program will enable customers to exchange their used diesel truck chassis for conversion to fuel cell electric operation. After removing diesel components, these used trucks will be upfitted with the company's proprietary fuel cell system, electric drivetrain, and hydrogen storage system through collaboration with Fontaine Modification.
- Hyzon CEO Craig Knight claims, "Thanks to the in-house production of our proprietary fuel cells, Hyzon's Repower program can deliver zero-emissions vehicles to customers sooner, with lower cost, and less waste."
- First commercial launch of Hyzon's proprietary 200 kW fuel cell through Repower program in North America is expected in late 2022. These heavy duty fuel cell systems will be produced in the company's Bolingbrook facility in Illinois.