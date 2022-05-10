Neuronetics gains on FDA clearance for NeuroStar in OCD

May 10, 2022 8:51 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares have risen in the pre-market Tuesday after the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based MedTech company announced that the FDA greenlighted its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as an adjunct treatment for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
  • The non-drug transcranial magnetic stimulation system is already approved in the U.S. for the treatment of the major depressive disorder.
  • “This new indication means that NeuroStar can help even more people suffering from mental health disorders that can be debilitating in their daily lives,” Neuronetics’ (STIM) VP of R&D and Clinical, Cory Anderso noted.
  • The company plans to provide training to NeuroStar practices in the third quarter.
  • Despite a ~4% YoY decline in revenue, Neuronetics (STIM) beat Wall Street forecasts with its financials for 4Q 2021 in March.
