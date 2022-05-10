AUM Biosciences, Roche ink trial contract to test AUM001/Tecentriq combo in solid tumors

May 10, 2022

  • AUM Biosciences signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) to evaluate its drug AUM001 in combination with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) across solid tumor indications, leading with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and urothelial cancer (UC).
  • Tecentriq is approved to treat UC, a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer.
  • AUM said that a standalone therapy, AUM001 showed safety, tolerability, and target engagement in two phase 1 studies.
  • AUM added that in a multiple ascending dose phase 1 trial completed in March 2021, there were no Grade 3/4 treatment emergent AEs or dose limiting toxicities.
