Duke Realty rallies on $61.68/share acquisition proposal from Prologis

May 10, 2022 8:55 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD), DREBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Duke Realty corporate headquarters. Duke Realty owns and operates more than 149 million square feet of logistics properties.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) proposed acquire Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in an all-stock transaction wherein Duke Realty stockholders would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis stock for each share of Duke Realty stock they own.
  • Duke Realty shares rallied 22.1% higher premarket after the proposal was received today while PLD shares were down 1%.
  • Prologis' proposal is valued at $61.68 per Duke Realty share, based on Prologis' closing price on May 9, 2022; it represents a premium of 29% to Duke Realty's closing price on the same date.
  • The proposal was initially executed on Nov.29, 2021 regarding a potential transaction at an exchange ratio of 0.465, representing a 20% premium to Duke Realty's stock price at the time; on May 3, the proposal was modified to a higher proposed exchange ratio which was rejected the same day.
  • The acquisition highlights a highly strategic and complimentary combination with incremental value from the Prologis' platform; it is seen generating significant synergies and day 1 accretion to core FFO to shareholders of both companies.
  • On the basis of proposed exchange ratio, Duke Realty shareholders will own 19% in the combined company and will represent on average 26% more ownership in the combined company than would be implied by a straightforward ownership split based on Duke Realty's earnings contribution in the combined company.
