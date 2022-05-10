Masco enters into $500M accelerated share repurchase agreement
May 10, 2022 8:56 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) is looking to repurchase $500M of its common stock through an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
- This agreement is part of Masco's existing $2B share repurchase authorization announced in Feb. 2022.
- Under the agreement, Masco will receive initial delivery of ~7.9M shares on May 10, 2022, representing ~85% of the number of shares of common stock initially underlying the ASR agreement, based on the closing price of Masco’s common stock of $53.76 on May 9, 2022.
- The transaction is expected to complete no later than July 27, 2022.