Appaloosa's David Tepper: `I covered Nasdaq short'
May 10, 2022 8:57 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX)QQQBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper said that he covered his Nasdaq short.
- Tepper expects the Nasdaq index to hold at 12,000, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer, who spoke to Tepper, the founder founder and president of hedge fund Appaloosa Management, earlier.
- Tepper believes "the sell-off could be concluding," he told CNBC's Cramer.
- Stock index futures point to a bounce at the open Tuesday after the S&P 500 lost the 4,000 level in broad selling yesterday. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX) +2.4%. Year to date, the Nasdaq 100 is off 25%.
- Monday witnessed the Nasdaq Composite crumble to an 18-month trading low. The index is now off 28.3% from its record high. Along with this slide, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 stocks, is down 25.5% YTD and has closed below $300 a share for the first time since Mar. 8, 2021.
- On Friday, Tepper said that `Central banks have a little bit of a credibility problem.'