Affirm Holdings stock dips on worry of Upstart earnings' implications
May 10, 2022 8:58 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)UPSTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is sliding 10% in Tuesday premarket trading after Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded the Buy Now Pay Later financing company to Underweight from Equalweight and slashed the price target to $17 from $51.
- Upstart Holdings (UPST) Q1 earnings and outlook "were more severe than we anticipated, and we think the read-through is negative for capital-markets-reliant fintechs," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
- Upstart's (UPST) earnings implied higher funding costs and difficulty in accessing capital markets, "something which we're also worried about for AFRM," Caintic said.
- He now applies a full lender multiple on Affirm (AFRM), or 10x 2023E "normalized" EPS of $1.76. The multiple is still better than the 6-7x price/earnings that Stephens applies to credit card companies.
- Since February SA's Quant rating had a Strong Sell on Affirm (AFRM); average SA Authors' rating is Hold; average Wall Street rating also at Hold.
- Earlier, Upstart (UPST) stock plummets after analysts downgrade in wake of reduced guidance