New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) said Tuesday it signed an agreement to charter a floating storage and regasification unit to Dutch network energy operator Nederlandse Gasunie; financial terms are not disclosed.

The five-year FSRU charter agreement will begin in Q3 and provide storage and regasification capacity for Gasunie's new liquefied natural gas import terminal in the Netherlands.

The new terminal capacity will increase energy security for The Netherlands and create sufficient LNG import capacity to meet the country's gas needs without relying on pipeline imports, including gas from Russia.

New Fortress Energy's (NFE) $2B-$2.5B in new liquidity to sustain future growth initiatives "could make the price spike," Arie Investment Management writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.