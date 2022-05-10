Workhorse Group reports Q1 results
May 10, 2022 9:02 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Workhorse Group press release (NASDAQ:WKHS): Q1 Net loss of $22.05M.
- Revenue of $0.01M (-98.1% Y/Y) in-line, decrease in sales was primarily related to a decrease in volume of truck sales.
- Shares +5.9% PM.
- “We are making progress on our strategic priorities, including moving forward with our revised product portfolio roadmap,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “During the first quarter, we continued building out our team with highly experienced executives and strengthening our operational, supply chain and technical capabilities. We also completed our deleveraging transaction that provides us financial flexibility to execute on our manufacturing plans. We are confident in the foundation we are putting in place to deliver electric vehicles our customers want and in turn, deliver long-term shareholder value.”