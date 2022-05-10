Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) mixed earnings print and disappointing guidance are causing shares to recoil on Tuesday.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based household products provider reported EPS in line with expectations for the first quarter, but missed revenue estimates by $14.65 million. Net revenues for the full year are expected to reach $3.56 billion, far less than the analyst forecast of $3.91 billion. Profits meanwhile, were shifted to the lower-end of previous forecasts.

While prices were increased by double-digits across products, the company noted that its already implemented pricing action is not sufficient to offset higher material, manufacturing, logistics and advertising costs as well as lower volume for the full year. As a result, more price increases are anticipated.

CFO Michael Graham noted that the Company estimates 2022 cost pressures of approximately $450 million, up from previous estimates of $400 million.

“Our commitment to profit recovery remains unchanged as evidenced by our pricing actions,” he said. “We also remain focused on automation and other Reyvolution initiatives to improve earnings and cash flow and expect to see a return to earnings growth in the second half of the year.”

Elsewhere, the com[any’s board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per common share to be paid on May 31.

Shares fell 1.4% about 30 minutes prior to the market open on Tuesday.

Read more on JP Morgan’s forecast for margin protection at Reynolds.