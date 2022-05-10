RingCentral shares surge on strong results; Oppenheimer upgrade

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares climbed more than 7% in pre-market trading, Tuesday, following a better-than-expected business forecast and a rating upgrade from analyst Timothy Horan of Oppenheimer.

Horan raised his rating on RingCentral (RNG) to outperform from perform, and set a price target of $100 a share on the cloud-communications technology company's stock. Horan said he based his opinions on RingCentral (RNG) on the company's outlook and strong first-quarter performance.

RingCentral (RNG) specializes in Software-as-a-Service [Saas] technology for businesses to use in areas such as contact centers and video communications. Horan said that RingCentral (RNG) is benefiting from growing usage of its Teams communications service, rising average revenue per user [ARPU] and reports of overall high-quality service.

Late Monday, RingCentral (RNG) reported a first-quarter profit of 39 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $468 million. Wall Street analysts had expected the country to earn 34 cents a share on revenue of about $459 million.

For its second quarter, RingCentral (RNG) said it expects to earn 40 cents to 41 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $475.5 million to $479.5 million, an increase that would be as much as 26% over the second quarter a year ago.

Along with its results and outlook, RingCentral (RNG) said Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) executive Sonalee Parekh would take over as the company's chief financial officer on May 31.