Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) traded higher on a report that the electric vehicle maker plans to launch luxury sedans in Europe later this year.

Reuters said the automaker will launch its Lucid Air Dream Edition P and R sedans in limited numbers for customers in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway during the later part of this year. In addition, LCID plans to open its first European retail location in Munich on May 13, as well as more studio and service center locations in Europe later in the year.

Lucid (LCID) also tipped off that would increase prices on its Air Dream Edition P/R to about €218,000 in Germany.

Shares of LCID rose 3.55% premarket to $16.93 vs. the 52-week trading range of $16.12 to $57.75.

LCID is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.