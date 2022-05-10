Bit Digital rallies 9% on earning 76.23 bitcoins in April
May 10, 2022 9:15 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) rallied 8.7% higher premarket after it earned 76.23 bitcoins and 77.32 ETH in April 2022.
- As of Apr.30, 2022, Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 754.32 and 323.95, with a fair market value of ~$28.4M and $1.1M, respectively compared to Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 832.14 and 266.71, with a fair market value of ~$37.9M and $0.9M respectively as of Mar.31, 2022.
- ("TH/s") respectively, was deployed in North America
- The company owned 30,865 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners, as of April end with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.9 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.
- 34.7% of its currently-owned fleet, or 10,250 bitcoin miners and 713 Ethereum miners representing 0.552 EH/s and 0.188 TH/s respectively, was deployed in North America.