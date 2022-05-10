Discovery+ launches as premium outlet on Roku Channel

May 10, 2022 9:17 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Front left view of a Roku box on a white background

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Discovery+ (NASDAQ:WBD) has launched as a premium destination on The Roku Channel (NASDAQ:ROKU), adding a key distribution outlet for the growing streaming service.
  • Premarket, WBD stock is +2.3%; ROKU is +4%.
  • Users in the U.S. can subscribe through The Roku Channel to the ad-free Discovery+ for $6.99/month, or to the ad-supported version for $4.99/month.
  • "The launch of discovery+ on The Roku Channel makes it easy for our users to access this compelling content, while enabling Discovery to reach incremental audiences through The Roku Channel,” says Roku's Rob Holmes.
  • The Roku Channel now offers premium subscriptions from more than 50 services, collected into a unified browsing and sign-up experience and paying for subscriptions from a single monthly bill.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.