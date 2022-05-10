Discovery+ launches as premium outlet on Roku Channel
May 10, 2022 9:17 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Discovery+ (NASDAQ:WBD) has launched as a premium destination on The Roku Channel (NASDAQ:ROKU), adding a key distribution outlet for the growing streaming service.
- Premarket, WBD stock is +2.3%; ROKU is +4%.
- Users in the U.S. can subscribe through The Roku Channel to the ad-free Discovery+ for $6.99/month, or to the ad-supported version for $4.99/month.
- "The launch of discovery+ on The Roku Channel makes it easy for our users to access this compelling content, while enabling Discovery to reach incremental audiences through The Roku Channel,” says Roku's Rob Holmes.
- The Roku Channel now offers premium subscriptions from more than 50 services, collected into a unified browsing and sign-up experience and paying for subscriptions from a single monthly bill.