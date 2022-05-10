MICT jumps 16% with merger announcement with Tingo, estimted group value $4.09B
May 10, 2022 9:17 AM ETMICT, Inc. (MICT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Tingo and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) to merge and consolidate their operations to create an over $900M annual revenue and highly profitable Nasdaq-listed Fintech and Agri-Fintech company serving the African and Asian markets with a global expansion strategy.
- The combined technology stack of both Tingo and MICT is expected to create fully integrated fintech platforms.
- The combined cash balances of Tingo and MICT are expected to total more than $200M.
- Tingo will merge into a newly-formed subsidiary of MICT.
- Tingo shareholders will receive new MICT common shares in an amount equal to ~77.5% in the combined company, and current MICT shareholders owning ~22.5% on a fully diluted basis following the closing.
- Combined estimated group value of $4.09B.
- MICT stock jumps 16% during pre-market.