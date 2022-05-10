Elon Musk says Twitter to comply with EU content rules, says 'very much on the same page'

Elon Musk said that under his control, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) would comply with the European Union's rules on content after one of the bloc's top officials paid a visit to the world's richest man to discuss the pending acquisition.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, met with Musk in Texas and after speaking with him, told Bloomberg that the two men largely agreed.

“To tell you the truth, there was definitely no disagreement -- none,” Breton told the news outlet.

Musk, responding to a video, posted by Breton, called the meeting "great," adding that the two parties are "very much on the same page."

Twitter (TWTR) shares dipped fractionally in premarket trading to $47.87 on Tuesday.

Musk recently agreed to purchase Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 per share in cash, with the deal expected to close later this year.

The 50-year-old Musk, who is expected to be the temporary CEO of the company after it goes private, recently lined up $7.1 billion in financing to help increase the equity portion of the deal.

On Monday, Twitter (TWTR) shares fell after Hindenburg Research issued a new short report, which argued that there's significant risk that Musk's $44 billion takeout could get repriced lower.