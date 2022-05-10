UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock is climbing 6.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the wholesale mortgage originator's Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate and the company's board authorized a $300M stock buyback program. Furthermore, the company's gain on margin sale, a measure of lending profitability, is holding up better than analysts expected.

The company expects Q2 production of $26B-$33B (Visible Alpha consensus $45.1B) and gain margin of 75-90 basis points, vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 81 bps.

Q1 originations of $38.8B (vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $40.8B) declined from $55.2B in Q4 2021 and from $49.1B in Q1 2021.

Q1 total gain margin of 99 bps increased from 80 bps in the previous quarter and fell from 2.19 bps in the year-ago quarter. The latest quarter's gain margin came in well above the Visible Alpha consensus of 79 bps.

Q1 adjusted net income of $349.4M rose from $177.1M in Q4 and dropped from $666.9M in Q1 2021.

Q1 net revenue of $821.8M, trouncing the $587.5M consensus, rose from $605.5M in Q4 and dropped from $1.19B in Q1 2021.

Total expenses of $364.5M fell from $373.6M in the previous quarter and increased from $317.0M in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP EPS of $0.22 surpassed the $0.15 consensus estimate and doubled from $0.11 in Q4 2021; it fell from $0.33 in Q1 2021.

"This quarter, we demonstrated that our business can continue to be profitable in significantly different market conditions than what we've seen over the past two years," said UWMC Chairman and CEO Mat Ishbia.

The board authorized the company to repurchase up to $300M of its class A common stock, with the authorization expiring on May 11, 2023.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

