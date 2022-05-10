Mondelēz International gains after boosting long-term sales outlook

  • Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) dished out parts of its outlook ahead of a comprehensive analyst day presentation later on Tuesday.
  • The food company increased its long-term algorithm to 3% to 5% organic net revenue growth, up from previous guidance for 3% plus.
  • "Our competitive advantages in the marketplace and focused strategy on global snacking leadership give us great confidence in our ability to sustain strong top- and bottom-line growth for many years to come," said CEO Dirk Van de Put on the road ahead.
  • In terms of strategy, MDLZ will continue to prioritize "Growth, Execution and Culture" as its three pillars. The company will aim to invest in differentiated marketing and sales capabilities, while strengthening its local-first operating model to further empower employees and promote a growth culture.
  • Shares of MDLZ moved 1.21% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.
