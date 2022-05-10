Turning Point gets third FDA Breakthrough Therapy tag for repotrectinib for a NSCLC indication
May 10, 2022 9:24 AM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a third Breakthrough Therapy designation to the company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a certain, specific indication.
- The Breakthrough Therapy designation was granted for the treatment of patients with ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC who have been previously treated with one ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor and who have not received prior platinum-based chemotherapy.
- The Breakthrough Therapy designation is also the eight overall regulatory designation from the FDA for repotrectinib.
- TPTX stock lost 9.3% on Monday. It had added 6.1% in premarket trade on Tuesday.