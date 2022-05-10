Pharmacy chain operators, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and retailer Target Corporation (TGT) have capped the purchases of baby formula as the nationwide shortage of products worsens.

The out-of-stock percentage for baby formula exceeded 50% across six states for the week ending April 24, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing retail analytics firm, Datasembly. Meanwhile, the nationwide out-of-stock percentage reached 40%, up from 31% in early April and 11% at the end of November.

The baby formula shortage began last summer amid supply chain constraints, product recalls, and inflation.

CVS (CVS) is said to have capped the sales at three baby formula products per purchase, a company spokesperson said,

“We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers,” the spokesperson added.

CNN reported that Walgreens (WBA) and Target (TGT) had limited the purchases to three baby formula products per customer. The companies were not available for comments.

In February, Abbott (ABT) issued a recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare baby formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility. Last week, the company said that some batches that were not part of the recall would be released to the market after quality checks.